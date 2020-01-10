VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doteasy, the leading Canadian web host and domain name provider, today launches a “secret” hosting plan promotion , including SSD storage, SSL security, and a domain name for only $0.77/month for the first year. This makes Doteasy the most affordable web host on the market, with the lowest priced hosting plan to include SSD storage, an SSL certificate, and a domain name.



Due to its extremely low pricepoint, the plan is not publicly advertised or featured on Doteasy’s main website, and can only be accessed through this web page for a limited time: https://www.doteasy.com/ssd-hosting-free-ssl-security-included/

Doteasy’s “secret” $0.77/mo plan features benefits to optimize your online presence, such as:

SSL certificate for encrypted connections to protect visitors and increase site trust

SSD storage for advanced site speed and loading times

Domain name and domain emails for professional branding

1-click WordPress install for easy setup

Website.com drag + drop site builder for code-free site creation

cPanel for easy management and control

Award-winning phone, live-chat, and ticket support from Doteasy’s in-house team

“20 years ago, Doteasy broke down barriers to owning a website by offering the most value on the market. We want to keep this legacy going,” said William Wah, marketing manager at Doteasy. “These days, owning a website is a necessity rather than a luxury. We are offering our feature-packed plan at an unheard-of price, in the hopes that anyone can experience the benefits of owning a website.”

Doteasy was the first web host to offer true SSD storage on everyday hosting plans. Doteasy’s $0.77 hidden plan promotion will only be available for a limited time. To access the promotion, customers can only view the plan through this web page: https://www.doteasy.com/ssd-hosting-free-ssl-security-included/

About Doteasy

Doteasy is an award-winning hosting and domain services provider based in Burnaby, BC. With over 20 years in the industry, Doteasy is the place to get a domain name, build a professional website, engage visitors and increase conversions. Doteasy stands by their commitment to providing reliable, high-performance website solutions, with a wide-range of flexible plans for personal websites, business websites, and more.

For more info, please contact 1-866-456-3888 extension 3325.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/130bf962-5691-4b82-b91e-acd096c0e3f4