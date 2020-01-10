Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Report - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global light vehicle OE front end modules sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
- Automotive OE front-end modules market size data for the top 14* markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including materials, pedestrian protection, strengthening, lightweighting, green tech, reinforcing agents)
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Plastic Omnium, SABIC, JSP, Continental (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
- Updated profiles of the major automotive front-end module suppliers including their strategies and prospects
*The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include:
North America (US, Canada and Mexico); Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco); Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.
This forecasting report will allow you to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive front-end modules sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within the front end modules sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demend forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Companies
- Calsonic Kansei Corporation
- Denso Corporation
- Faurecia S.A.
- HBPO GmbH
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- Magna International Inc.
- Plastic Omnium (Compagnie Plastic Omnium S.A.)
- Samvardhana Motherson Peguform
- Valeo S.A.
- Others
- Accuride Corporation
- Benteler AG
- Flex-N-Gate Corporation
- Hanon Systems
- SL Corporation
- Tower International
- Forecasts
- Markets
- Emerging markets
- Market shares
- Technologies
- Innovations
- High strength bumper beams
- Lighter bumpers
- Mazda's bumper recycling system
- Milliken develops reinforcing agent for polyolefins that cuts weight
- Recycled plastic bumper
- Renault uses ExxonMobil Chemical's Exxtral TPO
- SABIC's resin solution
- Technical trends
- Material matters
- Protecting the pedestrian
- Continental's air hose
- Continental's intelligent pedestrian protection system
- TRW's pedestrian protection system
- Valeo's Safe4U
- Archive
- Appendix 1 Standard requirements for pedestrian protection
- Denso's plant-derived resin radiator
- Plastic front-end module
List of Tables
- Asian manufacturer market shares of front-end modules for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume
- European manufacturer market shares of front-end modules for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume
- HBPO's facilities worldwide, 2016
- Market fitment/penetration rates of front end modules fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)
- Market volumes of front end modules fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
- North American manufacturer market shares of front-end modules for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume
- Worldwide manufacturer shares of front-end modules for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume
