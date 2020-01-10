Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Report - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global light vehicle OE front end modules sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

Automotive OE front-end modules market size data for the top 14* markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including materials, pedestrian protection, strengthening, lightweighting, green tech, reinforcing agents)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Plastic Omnium, SABIC, JSP, Continental (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Updated profiles of the major automotive front-end module suppliers including their strategies and prospects

*The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include:



North America (US, Canada and Mexico); Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco); Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.



Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Companies Calsonic Kansei Corporation Denso Corporation Faurecia S.A. HBPO GmbH Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. Magna International Inc. Plastic Omnium (Compagnie Plastic Omnium S.A.) Samvardhana Motherson Peguform Valeo S.A. Others Accuride Corporation Benteler AG Flex-N-Gate Corporation Hanon Systems SL Corporation Tower International

Forecasts Front-end modules

Markets Emerging markets Market shares Asia Europe North America

Technologies Innovations High strength bumper beams Lighter bumpers Mazda's bumper recycling system Milliken develops reinforcing agent for polyolefins that cuts weight Recycled plastic bumper Renault uses ExxonMobil Chemical's Exxtral TPO SABIC's resin solution Technical trends Material matters Protecting the pedestrian Continental's air hose Continental's intelligent pedestrian protection system TRW's pedestrian protection system Valeo's Safe4U

Archive Appendix 1 Standard requirements for pedestrian protection Denso's plant-derived resin radiator Plastic front-end module



List of Tables

Asian manufacturer market shares of front-end modules for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume

European manufacturer market shares of front-end modules for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume

HBPO's facilities worldwide, 2016

Market fitment/penetration rates of front end modules fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)

Market volumes of front end modules fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)

North American manufacturer market shares of front-end modules for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume

Worldwide manufacturer shares of front-end modules for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume

