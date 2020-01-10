Dublin, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulations & Operational Compliance for Funds" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Fund Managers together with their service providers need to ensure that their funds are operated in a compliant manner. However this is a greater challenge today than ever due to the increasing demands of regulation and the greater complexity of funds. Demands for increased efficiency and robust risk management processes only add to the complexity.
Regulations & Operational Compliance for Funds will equip you with the most up-to-date knowledge about the latest regulation requirements which apply to the operations of authorised funds.
You will have a chance to explore the impact of MiFID 2, the latest developments in UCITS Funds as well as the key regulations in the COLL sourcebook. You will also learn about the transfer agency and fund accounting, concentrating on high risk areas where mistakes frequently occur, such as fund pricing and will examine case studies.
Finally, you will work through the techniques and examples of intelligent oversight which can greatly simplify the identification and resolution of administration problems. Examples are provided of due diligence questionnaires and oversight reports.
By the end of this training you will:
Key Topics Covered
