SUGAR LAND, TX, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Neutra Corp. (NTRR) checked off a long list of achievements in the past 12 months, but the company won’t be resting on its laurels. Instead, the recent success has Neutra eager to add more checkmarks on the positive side of the ledger in 2020.



Among Neutra’s big wins were:

Adding Physician to Staff – In April, the company hired Dr. Scott E. Cherry, DO, MPH, FACOEM, to help tap the sports performance market. Dr. Cherry brought considerable experience at Fortune 500 companies and major healthcare facilities to his new role.

VIVIS Acquisition – Completed in September, this key deal gave Neutra a public face for its products via an emerging retail brand. VIVIS’s strength is that its CBD products are third-party certified. Users can be assured that a neutral firm has lab-verified products are contaminant-free and have consistent quality and potency.

Cancellation of Planned Reverse Split – Thanks to the positive progress and market reaction to the VIVIS acquisition, Neutra didn’t need to proceed with a planned reverse split – a positive development that boosted shareholder value and market confidence.

“We had a great 2019, and while it’s satisfying to look back, it’s also time for Neutra to focus on the opportunity ahead,” said Sydney Jim, Neutra’s CEO. “Our goal is to become a vertically integrated company in control of its hemp supply, manufacturing and production, and sales and marketing to consumers. We made solid progress in 2019 and expect to continue the move forward in 2020.”

The company is currently in negotiations on a letter of intent with Power Auto Group to purchase real estate that could be used for manufacturing and distribution. Neutra hopes to complete the transaction later this month.

The company and Orgaceutical Co. (aka Royal beverages) have mutually decided to go in another direction. And the company has decided to forgo the acquisition of J3 Holdings.

