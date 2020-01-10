ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACBI) announces today that it will release fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 after the stock market closes. The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, January 31st, 2020 to discuss its financial results, highlights and outlook.



For access to the call, dial 1-866-777-2509. For international participants, dial 1-412-317-5413. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Atlantic Capital’s website at www.atlanticcapitalbank.com.

About Atlantic Capital

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI), with assets of $2.4 billion, is a publicly-traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital is a 2019 Best Places to Work and Best Banks to Work For recipient. Atlantic Capital provides lending, treasury management, and capital markets services to small and mid-sized businesses with a focus on commercial and not-for-profit enterprises, commercial real estate developers, and affluent families and individuals.

Investor Relations:

Patrick T. Oakes

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

Email: Patrick.oakes@atlcapbank.com

Phone: 404.995.6050