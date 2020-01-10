MILWAUKEE, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 December YTD - DecemberBeginning

Inventory
 20192018%Chg 20192018%ChgDec 2019
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP10,95810,4165.2 163,079155,2695.094,482
 40 < 100 HP5,4585,975-8.7 60,08660,231-0.235,708
 100+ HP1,8211,7126.4 18,58317,9523.58,704
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors18,23718,1030.7 241,748233,4523.6138,894
4WD Farm Tractors32225227.8 2,8892,7365.6758
Total Farm Tractors18,55918,3551.1 244,637236,1883.6139,652
Self-Prop Combines536611-12.3 4,8074,839-0.7757
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

