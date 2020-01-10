LYON, France, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C -  ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com

DateTotal of shares composing the share capitalTotal of brut(1) voting rights 

Total of net(2) voting rights

 
December 31, 201817 940 03519 525 60619 523 106
January 31, 201917 940 03519 525 91819 523 418
February 28, 201917 940 03519 525 79219 523 292
March 31, 201917 940 03519 525 80819 523 308
April 30, 201917 940 03519 526 58819 524 088
May 31, 201917 940 03519 526 59019 524 090
June 30, 201917 940 03519 526 59019 524 090
July 31, 201917 940 03519 526 59119 524 091
August 31, 201917 940 03519 526 59119 524 091
September 30, 201917 940 03519 526 59119 524 091
October 31, 201917 940 03519 530 03219 527 532
November 30, 201917 940 03519 534 25919 531 759
December 31,201917 940 03519 534 01419 531 514
 
(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.

PDF available at:  http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e813710e-51ba-4704-b240-4662d73ff53e