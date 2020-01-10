FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Noble Capital Markets, Inc. (“Noble”) announced it has assembled a panel of scientists and experienced life science executives to present a discussion titled “The Next Generation of Innovative Immunotherapy Agents, Inflammasome Inhibitors” at Noble’s 16th annual small and micro-cap investor conference. NobleCon16 will take place Feb. 16-18, 2020, at the new flagship Hard Rock Guitar Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.



It is not often that scientific breakthroughs that could revolutionize medicine are discovered. In this new decade, transformative medical developments in the field of inflammasome inhibitors can be expected, with potential to dramatically improve outcomes for millions of patients suffering from a broad range of chronically life-threatening inflammatory diseases. Inflammatory diseases encompass autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, lupus nephritis , rheumatoid arthritis and colitis; metabolic diseases like diabetes, atherosclerosis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NASH) and gout; neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Even injuries such as spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury and stroke have an inflammatory component that adversely affects outcomes.

Inflammasomes are important multiprotein signaling complexes that play a critical role in innate immunity, the body’s first line of defense against foreign infectious organisms and cell damage. However, overactivation of inflammasomes can lead to chronic inflammation underlying a variety of inflammatory conditions and diseases, as mentioned above.

To no surprise, innovative and promising research and development in the field of Inflammasomes by small cap emerging growth companies such as Inflammasome Therapeutics, Inc., IFM Therapeutics, Inc., and Zyversa Therapeutics, Inc., has attracted attention and investment from big-name venture capital firms and large pharma such as Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Genentech/Roche, and Boehringer Ingelheim, validating inflammasomes as an important new therapeutic target.

To learn more about the latest developments targeting inflammasomes and potential for attractive investment returns, please join us for the panel discussion titled “Inflammasomes, the next generation of innovative immunotherapy agents,” which will take place on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. EST immediately following the keynote address by the 43rd governor of the state of Florida, Jeb Bush.

Panel members are co-founders, CEOs and leading-edge scientists of emerging growth companies in the inflammasome space, with venture capital firm representation:

Paul Ashton, Ph.D., President and CEO, Inflammasome Therapeutics

Gary D. Glick Ph.D., Founder and Executive Chair, IFM Therapeutics

Stephen C. Glover, Co-founder, CEO, and President, Zyversa Therapeutics

Robert W. Keane Ph.D., Co-founder, InflamaCORE

Clay B. Thorp, General Partner and Co-founder, Hatteras Venture Partners

Strong investment interest from VC investors as well as increased M&A activity by large pharma companies in the inflammasome field make this prestigious panel of strategists, scientists, investors and founders very timely and one of the cornerstone presentations at NobleCon16.

“Bringing together a leading group of experts actively involved in potential breakthroughs and transformative medical therapies excites me – both on a personal and business level,” said Nico Pronk, CEO of Noble.

Noble will announce several more panels covering natural resources, metals exploration, media, transportation sectors and cannabis.

Who should attend NobleCon16?

Investors, including institutions, family offices, investment advisors, hedge funds, equity analysts, private equity & venture capital firms, independent brokers, wealth managers and self-directed investors.

Executives of small & microcap companies that would benefit from broad investor exposure should contact Noble Capital Markets for opportunities to present and meet, one on one, with active members of the investment community. The NobleCon16 schedule also includes multiple onsite networking events, designed to stimulate interaction between presenting companies and investors.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research-driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & micro-cap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed, broker-dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com - a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries in 2018. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

Contacts:

General NobleCon Information: https://www.channelchek.com/noble-con

NobleCon Registration: https://www.nobleconference.com/sixteen#register

info@noblecapitalmarkets.com

561-994-1191 ext. 2111

Corporate Communications:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com



