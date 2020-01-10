NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2019 earnings release after the market closes on January 23, 2020.



CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 24, 2020 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, January 24, 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: (844) 412-1002; Conference ID: 6275611

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on CapStar’s website at www.ir.capstarbank.com . An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank.

Contact:

Rob Anderson (615) 732-6455

ir@capstarbank.com



