MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: CCB) announces that it will subject the Miller project, a graphite mine and a marble quarry located in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, to a review by the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement (“BAPE”).



After weeks of discussion and numerous consultations with competent authorities on the benefits of a BAPE, Canada Carbon has chosen to pursue a BAPE as the appropriate forum to ensure that the Miller project is examined and evaluated in an impartial and factual manner. The Company has had discussions with officials from the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change (MELCC) and will take appropriate steps to have the Miller project examined by a BAPE commission at the appropriate time.

Quotes from R. Bruce Duncan, Executive Chairman and CEO of Canada Carbon

"We are convinced that a review by the BAPE will allow the entire population of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge and the surrounding area, and the public in general, to fully understand the scope of this project, as well as the solutions recommended to eliminate or reduce any impact on the host community. "

"The Miller project is small compared to other mining projects. It will have a limited environmental footprint and its impacts on the environment and the community will be carefully identified. Solutions to eliminate or reduce these impacts will be proposed to the competent authorities and to the community."

"Canada Carbon will also hold public consultations to identify the issues and impacts related to this project and to find, by common agreement, appropriate elimination or mitigation measures. These consultations should lead to a project that is socially acceptable to all parties."

CANADA CARBON INC.

“ R. Bruce Duncan”

CEO and Director

Contact Information

E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com

P: (905) 813-8408

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).