Hoivatilat Plc

Stock Exchange Release

10 January 2020 at 7.25 p.m. EET

Aureit Holding Oy to Commence Redemption Proceedings in Respect of the Remaining Hoivatilat Plc Minority Shares

Aureit Holding Oy (the "Offeror"), a Finnish limited liability company wholly owned by Belgian public limited liability company Aedifica SA/NV, announced on 9 January 2020 that it will complete the public tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Hoivatilat Plc (“Hoivatilat”).

The Offeror has informed Hoivatilat that through the completion trades concerning the Hoivatilat shares tendered in the tender offer, the Offeror has today acquired 22,929,928 Hoivatilat shares, resulting in the Offeror holding in total 24,428,272 Hoivatilat shares, comprising 95.9% of all issued and outstanding shares and votes in Hoivatilat.

The Offeror has notified Hoivatilat of the commencement of the redemption right and obligation under Chapter 18, Section 1 of the Companies Act. The Offeror will as soon as practicable initiate arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18 of the Companies Act in order to redeem all issued and outstanding shares held by any remaining minority shareholders in Hoivatilat.

The Offeror has reserved the right to acquire shares in Hoivatilat also in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki or otherwise at a price not exceeding the offer price paid by the Offeror in the tender offer.

About Aedifica

Aedifica, incorporated in 2005, is a regulated real estate company under Belgian law (Belgian REIT) specialised in European healthcare real estate. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of more than 260 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom with a total value of approximately EUR 2.3 billion. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a reference in the European listed real estate sector and has an ambition to further expand its position in the coming years. Aedifica is stock-listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (regulated market of Euronext Brussels) under the trading code "AED", and currently has a market capitalization of approximately EUR 2.6 billion. For additional information, see www.aedifica.eu.

About Hoivatilat

Hoivatilat Plc specialises in producing, developing, owning and leasing out day care centre and nursing home premises, service communities and schools. Hoivatilat has been working in cooperation with approximately 60 Finnish municipalities and has launched a total of approximately 200 property projects throughout Finland and in Sweden. In 2018, Hoivatilat reported revenues of approximately EUR 17.2 million, an operating result of approximately EUR 7.7 million and the aggregate value of Hoivatilat's property portfolio was approximately EUR 349 million. Hoivatilat is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki under the trading code "HOIVA". For additional information, see www.hoivatilat.fi

