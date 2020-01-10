Decathlon Capital Partners Makes Multi-Million Dollar Investment in Leading Performance Marketing Company

MARINA DEL REY, CA, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – AUDIENCEX, the largest independent trading desk for performance agencies and brands, announces a multi-million dollar investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to help drive continued company growth and market expansion.

The funding will be utilized to provide additional scale to the sales teams, drive greater in-market visibility and geographical expansion, with ongoing development of innovative product solutions.

The company’s trading desk, tdX, is powered by a proprietary technology that assesses 18 enterprise-level programmatic, search, and social advertising platforms, based on millions of aggregated data points, which in turn helps them to identify the best performing platforms for each marketing campaign.



“We combine this powerful technology with exceptional customer service and strategic expertise across programmatic, native, search, social, and creative,” said CEO Reeve Benaron. “This enables advertisers and agencies to unify their digital marketing eﬀorts to ﬁnd and convert customers with precision and increase revenue.”

AUDIENCEX was named one of the Fastest Growing and Most Successful Companies in America by both Deloitte and Inc. 5000 in 2019, and Benaron said that Decathlon’s investment will enable the company to further scale in the coming years.

Decathlon Capital’s Wayne Cantwell said rapid revenue growth at AUDIENCEX combined with the unaddressed market opportunity made the investment a logical choice.



“The future of online marketing will be driven by data-powered campaigns and omni-channel marketing as well as the ability to glean intelligent insights from campaign data,” Cantwell said. “AUDIENCEX is on the leading edge of this effort and we are pleased to invest in their growth.”



About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is a leading digital advertising partner for brands and agencies, offering strategic, unbiased, omnichannel performance solutions. The company creates value for their clients by delivering a combination of high-impact creative, innovative technology, targeted media buying, and data-driven analysis to help them effectively target and acquire customers throughout the entire purchase funnel. Named one of the Fastest Growing and Most Successful Companies in America by both Deloitte and Inc. 5000 in 2019, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates in offices throughout North America, including New York, Denver, Dallas, and Toronto. For more information visit www.audiencex.com.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

Media Contact Michel Benjamin, Director of Marketing 310-289-4477 mbenjamin@audiencex.com