KINGSPORT, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Financial Results Release: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

Approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Via wire distribution and www.eastman.com ,

News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.





Webcast and

Teleconference: Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.





Webcast: www.investors.eastman.com for link to the live webcast and to view the accompanying slides.

Teleconference: Dial-in number +1 323-994-2093

Passcode: 2348789





Replay: A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at www.investors.eastman.com .