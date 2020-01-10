ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX), a provider of water, wastewater and related utility services, is pleased to announce that its Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Bernadette M. Sohler, has been recognized with the Top 10 Influential Women of Water Award presented at the Mazars Women of Water Summit held in Arlington, VA on January 9, 2020. Mazars USA LLP is an accounting tax and consulting firm with national presence in strategic US geographies.

The awards ceremony capped off the Mazars Women of Water Summit event which fostered discussion around how to enhance the position of women in the water sector. Over 200 attendees participated and heard a variety of topics including innovation, finance, mentorship, water reuse, workforce development and diversity. One of the featured speakers included Middlesex Water Vice President of Information Technology, Georgia Simpson, who co-presented a lively session on cybersecurity. Georgia highlighted the various risks surrounding cyber activity and shared with the group best practices for securing sensitive data.

Award honorees were nominated for leadership in one of four areas, sustainability, mentorship, innovation or community advocacy. Further criteria included community engagement on water issues. Sohler was recognized for her active community and industry involvement and efforts to educate stakeholders and the public about the value of water and the importance of infrastructure investment.

“Middlesex Water congratulates Bernadette on this prestigious honor,” said Dennis W. Doll, Chairman, President and CEO. She is a tireless and enthusiastic advocate for our industry, maintains strong connections with stakeholders and her community leadership has benefited numerous organizations – all traits which have helped contribute to our company’s success,” added Doll. “We also congratulate Georgia for her contributions to the water sector in sharing her knowledge and expertise and for her leadership roles outside of our company on Information Technology matters,” said Doll.

