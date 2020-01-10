Premier performing fine arts recruitment platform selected to serve as the application and review service for prestigious invitation-only event for high school students to showcase their talents to recruiters from national colleges, universities, and conservatories for the purpose of admission and scholarship procurement.



NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScholarshipAuditions.com™ has been awarded a contract from the National Presenters Association to provide its online recruitment platform as the application and student review service for the Performers National Signing Day event, being held January 16-19, 2021 in New York City. This event is an innovative and prestigious recruitment showcase for high school performing arts students seeking college scholarships.

Registration opens January 27, 2020 at www.performersnationalsigningday.com .

The inaugural National Performers Signing Day experience is a four-day event to be held January 2021 during the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday weekend. The first three days are designed for showcase/audition presentations along with opportunities for personal interaction between students/parents and colleges/universities/conservatories. The culminating event will be held at Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall on Tuesday afternoon and will highlight the decisions that have been made between the students and the scholarship awarding institutions.

“Our selection to support Performers National Signing Day is personally rewarding to me and a confirmation of the strength of the ScholarshipAuditons.com platform,” stated Dr. Randall Bayne, Founder, CEO, ScholarshipAuditions.com. “I’ve long felt that performing fine arts students deserve the type of recognition that athletes have achieved, and Performers National Signing Day is a concept I fully support.”

About ScholarshipAuditions.com™

ScholarshipAuditions.com™ is a proprietary, high touch, sophisticated technology collegiate recruiting matching platform for middle and high school students searching for performing fine arts scholarships and as well as serving the colleges and universities recruiting those students.

ScholarshipAuditions.com™ is always free for use by all college and university Admissions Offices, Deans, and Professors. ScholarshipAuditions.com™ is available to middle school and high school students, as well as school systems on a school-wide or system-wide contract basis. Building a student profile on ScholarshipAuditions.com™ is available for all students in middle school and high school and to those in college seeking additional scholarship funding or graduate programs, for only $7.95 a month.

For more information about ScholarshipAuditions.com™ and the collegiate scholarship matching platform and how it can help both students and educational institutions, please visit www.scholarshipauditions.com . Also be sure to subscribe to the regular newsletter and follow its social media networks for program and scholarship updates. For other inquiries, email info@scholarshipauditons.com or call 615-393-6116.

