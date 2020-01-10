Two key hires broaden scope into the healthcare investment industry



NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Search LLC , a leading life sciences-focused executive search firm, [division of LifeSci Partners], today announced its expansion into the healthcare investment and advisory industries with the addition of Elena Liapounova and Rahil Haneef. Elena and Rahil have more than a decade of experience and will bolster the firm’s capabilities for impactful placements of C-suite executives and board members. Elena’s focus will be partnering with venture capital firms and high technology companies including those developing AI and digital health products. Rahil will focus on venture capital, private equity, hedge fund and investment banking clients while leading the healthcare buy-side and sell-side effort.

“LifeSci Search has had a tremendous first year in operation with more than 30 placements at the c-suite and board level,” said Matt Toner, CEO and co-founder of LifeSci Search. “We’re thankful for the faith our clients have placed in us. We’re able to offer a unique pool of candidates because of our high-touch, consultative, approach and our access to a wide breadth of relationships from all the LifeSci brands. Elena and Rahil will provide the firm with the experience and relationships necessary to continue its growth and expand its scope beyond biotech or medtech companies and into the firms and organizations that fund them. We expect 2020 will be another exciting year.”

Michael Rice, co-founder of LifeSci Partners, said, “The success of the Search team since launching has been extraordinary. The Executive Search practice ties in perfectly to the LifeSci Partners platform, building on the existing relationships we have across IR, Communications, Investment Banking, Asset Management and Partnering & Analytics businesses. The Search practice is transforming how the executive recruitment industry operates, utilizing close personal relationships that are not accessible to our competition.”

Elena joins LifeSci Search with over a decade of corporate and agency executive search experience. Prior to LifeSci, Elena was executive director at Options Group where she headed the Global Data Science and AI Recruiting practice. Before Options Group, Elena worked at JP Morgan where she launched and grew the firm’s data science recruiting team. Before JP Morgan, she also worked for NASDAQ OMX and Barclays Capital in various recruiting roles. Elena earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Operations Management from Baruch College in New York.

Prior to joining LifeSci, Rahil was vice president at GQR Global Markets where he built an investment and advisory team placing talent at tier-one boutique and bulge bracket investment banks as well as venture capital funds focused on healthcare and technology. Before GQR, Rahil was an analyst at Morgan Stanley. He currently sits on the Manhattan Board of Directors for the American Cancer Society. Rahil earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Finance and Management from University of Southern California.

LifeSci Search made 34 c-suite and board placements for biotechnology and medtech companies and VC funds.

About LifeSci Search

LifeSci Search ( www.lifescisearch.com ) is the global executive recruitment division of LifeSci Partners operating exclusively in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical devices and healthcare sectors. LifeSci Search are one of the only sole life sciences focused executive search firms. It leverages unmatched expertise, deep client relationships, and expansive rolodexes. A consultative and client partner approach we will fully understand scientifically, operationally and culturally what is more important to you in each search.

About LifeSci Partners

LifeSci Partners ( www.lifescipartners.com ) is the leading provider of consulting services for life sciences clients in the areas of investor relations, public relations, social and digital media, creative and marketing communications, corporate communications, executive search, strategic partnering and capital markets advisory. LifeSci combines deep domain expertise and decades of experience in capital markets and communications with a global network to deliver unparalleled services to clients. LifeSci Advisors is the largest investor relations consultancy in the life sciences industry, founded to provide companies with a multi-faceted approach to investor communications and outreach. LifeSci Advisor’s team of financial services and investor relations specialists synergistically pair with LifeSci Public Communications’ team of M.D.s and Ph.D.s, positioning the firm to best communicate its clients’ scientific, R&D, regulatory and commercial strategies to diverse audiences. LifeSci Partners’ addition of executive search, strategic partnering and capital markets advisory capabilities provides fully integrated business solutions for life sciences clients across all stages of development.

