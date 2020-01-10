Marseilles, January 10, 2020

Sale of BOURBON Corporation's assets to SPP

Following the decision of the Marseilles Commercial Court on December 23, 2019, the assets of BOURBON Corporation (including the Bourbon brands) have since this morning been sold to Société Phocéenne de Participations (SPP).

The next meeting of the Court, scheduled for January 20, will have to rule on the future of BOURBON Corporation and its eventual liquidation. A new press release will specify the consequences of the Court's decisions, concerning notably the listing of the share.

