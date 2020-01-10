NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (CSE:TSK | OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that it has agreed with the syndicate of underwriters led by PI Financial Corp, to increase the size of the bought deal private placement, as previously announced on January 7, 2020. Due to the high level of interest, the underwriters have increased the size of the offering and have exercised their over-allotment option in full. The Company will issue, on a bought deal private placement basis, a total of 15,333,320 common shares (the “Shares”) and 16,161,600 charity flow-through common shares (the “Charity FT Shares”), which the Charity FT Shares will qualify as “flow-through shares” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada), for total proceeds of $13.1 million (the “Upsized Offering”).



The Upsized Offering is expected to close on or about February 4, 2020, or such other date as agreed between the Company and the underwriters, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the CSE.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker Resources Ltd. is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high grade gold producing mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 271,132 hectares over 286 claims, three leases and 154 crown grant claims, Talisker is the dominant exploration player in the south central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

For further information please contact Terry Harbort, Chief Executive Officer of Talisker, at terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com .

