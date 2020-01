Initial Serological Disease Screening FDA 510k Submission Received

Commencement of EU Extended Immunohematology Field Trial Activities

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland, today announced the commencement of the EU field trial activities for the extended Immunohematology (IH) microarray. In addition, the Company announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received its 510(k) submission for the initial SDS microarray and the MosaiQ™ system.

“The commencement of the EU Extended IH field trial activities mark another important step forward in the development process. We feel confident in moving forward to commence the field trial activities at this time and expect to begin the US field trials in the coming months,” said Franz Walt, CEO of Quotient.

“The 510(k) application submission and receipt also marks a major step toward regulatory clearance in the world’s largest market and the subsequent initiation of U.S. hyper-care sites once approved,” added Mr. Walt.

The Company submitted a 510(k) notification on 23 December 2019 and the application was received by the FDA on 26 December 2019. As previously disclosed, the Company aims to subsequently seek U.S. regulatory approval for the Expanded Immunohematology Microarray in 2020.

About Quotient Limited

Building on 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.

