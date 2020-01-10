GENFIT: 2019 Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial
Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), January 10, 2020 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases, today announced the second half-year 2019 report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.
Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2019:
During the second half of 2019, total trading was:
During this same period in the second half of 2019, the number of trades were:
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2019:
ABOUT GENFIT
GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases where there are considerable unmet medical needs, corresponding to a lack of approved treatments. GENFIT is a leader in the field of nuclear receptor-based drug discovery, with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning almost two decades. Its most advanced drug candidate, elafibranor, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (“RESOLVE-IT”) as a potential treatment for NASH, and GENFIT plans to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial of elafibranor in PBC in 2020, following its positive Phase 2 results. As part of GENFIT’s comprehensive approach to clinical management of patients with NASH, the company is also developing a new, non-invasive blood-based diagnostic test, NIS4, which, if approved, could enable easier identification of patients with NASH. With facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA, the Company has approximately 200 employees. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). www.genfit.com
