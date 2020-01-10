KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced the company has moved its headquarters and USA warehouse facility from California to Kirkland, Washington, near Seattle. The company’s new address and phone/fax numbers are:



Alliance Memory Inc.

12815 NE 124th St., Suite D

Kirkland, WA 98034, USA

Tel: +1 (425) 898-4456

Fax: +1 (425) 896-8628

“With this move, we have expanded our warehouse capacity and introduced a more streamlined and efficient logistics center,” said David Bagby, Alliance Memory president and CEO. “2019 was actually a great year for Alliance Memory, as we continued to broaden our offering of well-designed and competitively priced products and to grow our organization in ways that will directly benefit our customers. We’re bringing that positive outlook to our planning for 2020, during which we plan to introduce some new categories of products while extending the product lines that are already coming to the rescue for so many customers.”

The company invites any questions about the move to be directed to Sue Macedo, sue@alliancememory.com .

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find DRAM and SRAM memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, embedded, IoT, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes NOR Flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com .

