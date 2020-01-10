VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Industries Corp. (CSE: ASNT) (“Ascent” or the “Company”) announces that Paul Dillman has resigned from position as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company with immediate effect to pursue other opportunities.



Mark Lotz will assume the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer for the time being. The Board wishes to record its thanks to Mr. Dillman for his contributions to the Company as it navigated this difficult period.

About Ascent Industries Corp.

The Company's operations currently include facilities Oregon and Nevada in the United States. In the United States, the Company holds licenses in Oregon (for processing and for distribution) and in Nevada (for cultivation and for production, processing and wholesale distribution).

