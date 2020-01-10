HAYWARD, Calif, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinestral Technologies, Inc., a leading innovator of smart glass technologies, today announced that it was included on JMP Securities' Efficient Fifty. The list highlights the top 50 privately-held companies that are driving innovation and efficiency across the energy and industrial sectors.

JMP named Kinestral in the Industrial Efficiency category, citing its “belief that there are huge opportunities for further efficiency gains in commercial buildings.”

“With the right smart glass, a building can reduce its energy consumption by as much as 20%, while creating a healthier, more comfortable environment for the people inside,” said Paul Nagel, Kinestral’s chief product development officer. “Making JMP’s Efficient Fifty list is recognition that technologies like ours are the future of windows.”

Kinestral’s flagship product, Halio® smart-tinting glass, began shipping in 2018. Sold exclusively through Halio North America and Halio International, joint venture companies Kinestral formed with AGC, Inc., the product is now installed in 14 countries.

More information is available at www.kinestral.com.

