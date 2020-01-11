2020 Financial Calendar: change in the AGM date

Paris – 11 January 2020. Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT), an engineering company specialised in the design of membrane containment systems for maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas, announces that the Annual General Shareholders’ meeting, originally planned on 19 May 2020, has been rescheduled to 2 June 2020. The ex-dividend date and payment date of the dividend balance will be published, as every year, in the annual results press release.

The financial agenda for 2020 is the following:

Publication of the 2019 annual results: 27 February 2020 (after the close of trading)

Publication of the 2020 first quarter activity update: 17 April 2020 (after the close of trading)

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: 2 June 2020

Publication of the 2020 first half results: 29 July 2020 (after the close of trading)

Publication of the 2020 third quarter activity update: 28 October 2020 (after the close of trading)

