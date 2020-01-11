Contract extension for FPSO Polvo

BW Offshore has signed an agreement with PetroRio for a one-year extension for the lease and operation of the FPSO Polvo. The firm period has been extended to Q3 2021 (from Q3 2020), with options until Q3 2022.

The contract has been extended multiple times since the original firm contract ended in 2014, and this extension represents the 7th extension with the FPSO operating on the Polvo field in the Campos basin in Brazil during the whole period.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore is a leading provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry. The company also participates in developing proven offshore hydrocarbon reservoirs. BW Offshore is represented in all major oil and gas regions world-wide with a fleet of 15 owned FPSOs. The company has more than 30 years of production track record, having executed 40 FPSO and FSO projects. BW Offshore is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



