Chicago, IL, Jan. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) recently reviewed Patientco’s billing and payment platform using the Peer Review process. After undergoing the rigorous review, Patientco’s platform has been awarded the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation.

Patientco empowers large health systems, across more than 2,000 locations, deliver superior financial care for patients. With Patientco, patients receive easy-to-understand, tailored billing communication through paper, email, and SMS text. Once engaged, patients have access to Patientco’s intuitive, self-service payment tools with affordable options such as payment plans or financing.

For health system employees, Patientco integrates with their Health Information System (HIS) and other revenue cycle management tools to support all pre-service, point-of-service and business office payments needs. Whether patients prefer online, self-service billing and payment options or require assistance from Health System staff, Patientco’s platform facilitates it all.

“We’re pleased to have Patientco’s billing and payment platform achieve the HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value."

To help members make the best purchasing decisions for the organizations they serve, HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current Patientco clients, prospects who have not yet made a purchase, and industry experts.

“Being recognized by HFMA’s Peer Review program demonstrates our ability to provide better financial care to patients with our billing and payment platform,” said Bird Blitch, CEO of Patientco. “While we can always tell the market about Patientco’s value, it means so much more coming from the health systems actually using our software. Health systems seeking a solution to manage patient payments and improve patient financial care need proven technology with a dedicated partner. Achieving this designation is a testament to the value Patientco delivers for our health system clients and their patients.”

About HFMA:

With more than 50,000 members, the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of health care.

About Patientco:

Patientco is a payment technology company founded specifically to rethink the patient payment experience in healthcare. By combining intuitive consumer payment tools and world-class payment infrastructure backed by data-led design, we create a superior billing experience and deliver more payments to Health Systems. Patientco is making healthcare better one payment at a time. To learn more, email learnmore@patientco.com, visit www.patientco.com or connect on LinkedIn.

