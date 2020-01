Company Release no. 2/2020

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals: Reminder of Approaching Deadline for the Acceptance of the Public Tender Offer by Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark





Please refer to the announcement from Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark A/S attached hereto.





Background:

On 25 November 2019, Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark A/S ("Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark A/S") announced a recommended conditional voluntary public offer (the "Offer") to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares and warrants in Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S (OMX: VELO) ("Veloxis"), please refer to company release no. 18/2019.

On 9 January, Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark announced that all relevant competition authorities have now either approved of the Offer and issued the necessary permits or declared that they do not have any objections to the Offer, as conditioned in the offer document, please refer to company release no. 1/2020. With the minimum tender condition of more than 80% of the shares and warrants of Veloxis also having been satisfied through irrevocable tenders, please refer to company release no. 22/2019, all conditions of the Offer are expected to be satisfied upon or prior to the expiry of the offer period.

The Offer expires on 14 January 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (CET).

The board of directors of Veloxis wishes to reiterate its recommendation of the Offer set out in the statement of 12 December 2019: "Based on the analysis set forth in this statement and taking into consideration the advantages and disadvantages of the Offer to the Shareholders and Warrantholders, the Board of Directors has unanimously decided to recommend the Shareholders and Warrantholders to accept the Offer." Please refer to company release no. 21/2019.

The offer document and the board statement can be viewed and downloaded at http://ir.veloxis.com/voluntary-public-offer .





For more information, please contact:

Craig A. Collard Ira Duarte

CEO CFO

Phone: +1 919-591-3090

Email: IR@Veloxis.com

