Portland, ME, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual weight loss leader, Diet Demand has seen a growing amount of success with its Jumpstart Diet plan. The company uses a telemedicine-based weight loss model where clients can connect with certified weight loss doctors and personal coaches on demand. These professionals help clients get the most out of their customized, doctor-designed diet plans. The Jumpstart Diet, is one that is tailored to your needs using the principles of the popular Mediterranean Diet.

As you may know, the Mediterranean Diet is one of the most heart-healthy eating plans out there. Based on the healthy cuisine of countries that border the Mediterranean Sea, it was discovered that coronary artery disease was linked to fewer deaths in that region. It also lowered many additional cardiovascular risk factors and has since been recognized as one of the best diets to prevent many common chronic health conditions. Since the Mediterranean Diet has no caloric restrictions, many dieters love this style of dieting due to its freedom. You’ll make meals high in vegetables, lean protein, eggs, seafood, fresh poultry, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, lots of olive oil and red wine. Rich in omega3’s and monounsaturated fats due the importance of fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, albacore tuna and trout as well as the high consumption of olive oil, the diet has been linked to lowered cholesterol, regulated blood pressure, and healthy weight maintenance.

However, even with all the amazing benefits weight loss on the Mediterranean Diet alone can be a gradual process. Diet Demand’s experienced medical staff understands how important it is that dieters see early results along their journey to keep them motivated and shedding pounds. Doing so quickly keeps dieters open to continuing the process, while improving health markers such as blood pressure and cholesterol. Additionally, if you’re struggling with habits such as portion control, carb and sugar cravings Diet Demand’s Jumpstart Diet, offering virtual weight loss coaching and prescriptions shipped to your door can help you lose weight fast while consuming the nutritious balance and calories needed to lose weight without some of the negative side effects.

Diet Demand’s Jumpstart Diet is designed by a certified physician, an assessment is taken of one’s eating habits, health status, emotional barriers, and a range of other factors that contribute to weight gain. The telemedicine weight loss program requires no in-person visits to weight loss centers for convenience and privacy. Expedited shipping of high-quality and effective diet aids that reduce snack cravings, stabilize mood and appetite, regulate energy, and tackle inflammation is sent directly to one’s home or office. Clients on the Jumpstart Diet are seeing overall improvements in mood, lowered stress levels, positive lifestyle changes and most importantly, rapid weight loss results of up to 15 lbs. per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

