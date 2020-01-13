On January 10, 2020, EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS (the Fund) concluded conditional purchase agreements to acquire headquarters building of Air Baltic located in Riga Airport as well as production and storage facility located in Kekava near Riga. With the transaction the Fund will purchase 100% holding in the 2 following companies owning real estate corresponding to the investment principles of the Fund from New Hanza Capital AS:
The total cost of the transactions is approximately € 15.8 million, of which € 7.2 million will be financed by Swedbank and Luminor. Taking into account the large amount of uninvested capital of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS, the management decided to use the higher equity ratio than usually. The total unleveraged initial yield of the two projects is 7.5% annually. Considering the indexing of fixed rental rate, net yield will increase by 8% over three years compared to the acquisition price. The transactions should be completed after the pre-conditions of agreements have been met, but not later than on February 28, 2020.
The monetary amount of the transaction with NHC 1 SIA will comprise 5% of the current volume of assets of the Fund and the monetary amount of the transaction with NHC 3 SIA will comprise 7% of the current volume of assets of the Fund and the acquisitions do not constitute acquisition of a qualifying holding in the meaning of the rules and regulations of Nasdaq Tallinn. The transactions also do not constitute transactions with associated person and the members of the Council and the Management Board of the Fund are not personally interested in the transactions in any other ways.
Viljar Arakas
Member of the Management Board
Phone 655 9515
E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee
EfTEN Real Estate Fund III
Tallinn, ESTONIA
