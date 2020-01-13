Christine Soden to step down and Gary G. Gemignani to be appointed as new CFO



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 13 January 2020: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma”, the "Company”, the “Group”), (EURONEXT: ACPH), a pharmaceutical company developing and commercialising hospital products for US and international markets, announces a planned succession of its Chief Financial Officer role. Christine Soden will step down as CFO and retire from the Board on 29 February 2020. She will be succeeded in the CFO role by Gary G. Gemignani, who began working with the Group this year.

The planned succession has been implemented after the Company closed a strategic transaction with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (announced on 10 January 2020) and ahead of the upcoming reviews of the New Drug Applications (NDA) for BARHEMSYS® (intravenous amisulpride) and the newly in-licensed ByFavo™ (remimazolam) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with decisions expected no later than 26 February 2020 and 5 April 2020, respectively. This will allow for a smooth transition period as the Company further refines and drives its commercial strategy and strengthens its operational team and expertise in the US ahead of these milestones.

Gary Gemignani’s career in healthcare spans over three decades, including senior management/executive positions at several pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Most recently, he served as CFO of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. where he successfully led the sale of this Nasdaq-listed company’s assets to Bausch Health.

Previously, he served as CEO and CFO of Biodel Inc., overseeing business and strategic planning, operations and financing activities of the company. During his tenure, Gary successfully led Biodel’s reverse merger with Albireo Ltd and managed several corporate restructurings to strengthen Albireo’s overall financial position. Prior to this, he served in senior and executive financial and operational roles with multiple public and private companies including, Gentium, Novartis and Wyeth. Mr Gemignani started his career at Arthur Andersen & Co.

Mike Bolinder, CEO of Acacia Pharma, said: “I would first sincerely like to thank Christine, on behalf of the Board and the management team, for all she has done for us over the past five years. Our company has benefited greatly from her financial and operational leadership during her tenure and we wish her well in her future endeavours.”

Mike Bolinder added: “We are very fortunate that Gary has joined Acacia Pharma in this critical leadership role of CFO as we move into the commercial stage of the Company’s lifecycle. Gary brings extensive expertise in financial and operational management, business development and strategic planning to Acacia Pharma, and a proven track record of driving value. We look forward to Gary’s contributions as we move towards the anticipated launches of BARHEMSYS and ByFavo.”

“I am excited to join Acacia at such a transformative time for the business,” said Gary Gemignani. “I look forward to working with Mike and his team of talented employees to maximise the value of both BARHEMSYS and ByFavo. This is an opportunity to be a part of a company that is passionate, highly energised and committed to making a real difference to improving the lives of patients.”

Contacts

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Mike Bolinder, CEO

Christine Soden, CFO

+44 1223 919760

IR@acaciapharma.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson (Financial PR)

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, David Dible

+44 20 7638 9571

acaciapharma@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products designed to improve the treatment and care of surgical and cancer patients. The Group’s pipeline includes near-market opportunities, which it plans to sell directly in the US through its own commercial operations, and in other territories through licensing and distribution agreements with selected partners.

The Group's pipeline includes:

BARHEMSYS® (intravenous amisulpride) for post-operative nausea & vomiting (PONV) (NDA filed)

ByFavo™ (remimazolam), an ultra-short-acting and reversible intravenous sedative/anaesthetic designed for use during invasive medical procedures, such as during colonoscopy and bronchoscopy (NDA filed), and

APD403 (amisulpride) for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV) (Phase 2)

Acacia Pharma is based in Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, IN. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the under ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH. www.acaciapharma.com

Forward looking statement

This announcement includes forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “should”, “could” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company and its subsidiaries and investments, including, among other things, the development of its business, trends in its operating industry, and future capital expenditures and acquisitions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Group's business, results of operations, financial position, prospectus, growth or strategies and the industry in which it operates. Save as required by law or applicable regulation, the Company and its affiliates expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.