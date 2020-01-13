The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 March 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,000 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 47/2019 of 30 October 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of sharesAverage
purchase price		Transaction value in DKK
Accumulated, last announcement2,824,096217.71614,845,651
6 January 202025,857238.496,166,551
7 January 202024,732243.806,029,783
8 January 202025,057244.466,125,482
9 January 202023,879254.296,072,267
10 January 202024,340255.286,213,469
Accumulated under the programme2,947,961218.95645,453,202

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,947,961 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.80% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
