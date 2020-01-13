The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 March 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,000 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 47/2019 of 30 October 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of shares
|Average
purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,824,096
|217.71
|614,845,651
|6 January 2020
|25,857
|238.49
|6,166,551
|7 January 2020
|24,732
|243.80
|6,029,783
|8 January 2020
|25,057
|244.46
|6,125,482
|9 January 2020
|23,879
|254.29
|6,072,267
|10 January 2020
|24,340
|255.28
|6,213,469
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,947,961
|218.95
|645,453,202
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,947,961 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.80% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
