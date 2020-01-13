The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 March 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,000 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 47/2019 of 30 October 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of shares Average

purchase price Transaction value in DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,824,096 217.71 614,845,651 6 January 2020 25,857 238.49 6,166,551 7 January 2020 24,732 243.80 6,029,783 8 January 2020 25,057 244.46 6,125,482 9 January 2020 23,879 254.29 6,072,267 10 January 2020 24,340 255.28 6,213,469 Accumulated under the programme 2,947,961 218.95 645,453,202

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,947,961 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.80% of the share capital.

