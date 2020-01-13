Asker, Norway (13 January 2020) — TGS, a leading provider of multi-client geoscience data for exploration & production (E&P) companies, today announced the appointment of Scott Michell as Senior Vice President of Imaging at TGS. In this role, Scott will oversee all Imaging and R&D activities, and focus on further enhancing the Company’s technology portfolio. In addition, TGS signed an agreement with Google Cloud for flexible, cloud-based, high performance compute capacity. Both moves further position the Company for successful growth and underscore its commitment to providing industry leading multi-client data quality and service.

Scott joins TGS with 28 years of experience in the Oil & Gas industry, initially with Conoco and the last 23 years with BP. He served in a range of senior leadership roles focused on developing and applying seismic acquisition and imaging technology solutions to reduce exploration, appraisal, and production risk. Some of Scott’s career highlights include his most recent role at BP as Global Seismic Delivery Manager and Director of Geophysics, co-inventor of the Wide Azimuth Towed Streamer (WATS) technology, Deep Water Ocean Bottom Seismic technologies, designing and leading the seismic imaging technology program in the U.S., and Seismic Delivery Manager for 3 of BP's key regions - Gulf of Mexico, U.S. lower 48 and Alaska. Scott has also been named in several high profile patented seismic technologies, is widely published and is a regular speaker at key industry forums.

The agreement signed with Google Cloud secures access to cloud-based on-demand compute power and compliments TGS’ on-premises compute capacity. The arrangement provides a flexible hybrid compute solution that enables TGS to deliver on complex, compute intensive projects and to focus on cycle time reduction while preserving superior data quality.

Jan Schoolmeesters, EVP of Operations at TGS, said, “We are excited to welcome Scott to TGS and equally excited to announce our partnership with Google Cloud. These combined efforts support our next phase of innovation and expansion and will help bolster the company’s future performance as we head into an evolving market. We are particularly well placed to respond to the market’s needs by providing high-quality processing and complex imaging solutions. This will enable us to continue to help our customers de-risk their exploration activities faster.”

