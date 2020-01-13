Hoivatilat Plc
Stock Exchange Release 13 January 2020 at 9 a.m. EET
New member to Hoivatilat Plc’s management team
Jussi Vikman, M.Sc. Economics, has been appointed Account Director of Hoivatilat Plc. He will also be a member of the company’s management team starting on 13 January 2020. He is responsible for municipal customers relations, as well as management and development of school sales.
“Jussi is a great addition to our management team. He has years of experience in public procurement and has a good understanding of the operating environment and facility needs of municipalities. Jussi has a strong knowledge and experience in sales management and therefore plays a key role in the entire customer team”, says Jussi Karjula, CEO of Hoivatilat.
The composition of Hoivatilat Plc’s management team as of 13 January 2020:
Jussi Karjula, CEO
Riku Patokoski, Executive Vice President
Tommi Aarnio, CFO
Riikka Säkkinen, HR and Communications Director
Timo Wikberg, Business Director
Juhana Saarni, Real Estate Director
Jussi Vikman, Account Director
