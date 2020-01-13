Hoivatilat Plc

Stock Exchange Release 13 January 2020 at 9 a.m. EET

New member to Hoivatilat Plc’s management team

Jussi Vikman, M.Sc. Economics, has been appointed Account Director of Hoivatilat Plc. He will also be a member of the company’s management team starting on 13 January 2020. He is responsible for municipal customers relations, as well as management and development of school sales.

“Jussi is a great addition to our management team. He has years of experience in public procurement and has a good understanding of the operating environment and facility needs of municipalities. Jussi has a strong knowledge and experience in sales management and therefore plays a key role in the entire customer team”, says Jussi Karjula, CEO of Hoivatilat.

The composition of Hoivatilat Plc’s management team as of 13 January 2020:

Jussi Karjula, CEO

Riku Patokoski, Executive Vice President

Tommi Aarnio, CFO

Riikka Säkkinen, HR and Communications Director

Timo Wikberg, Business Director

Juhana Saarni, Real Estate Director

Jussi Vikman, Account Director

Hoivatilat Plc

Further information:

Jussi Karjula

CEO

tel. +358 40 773 4054

Hoivatilat in brief:

Hoivatilat Plc specialises in producing, developing, owning and leasing out nursing homes, day care centres, schools and service communities. Founded in 2008, the company has been working in cooperation with as many as 60 Finnish municipalities and has launched 200 property projects throughout Finland and in Sweden. www.hoivatilat.fi