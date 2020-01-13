Suominen Corporation’s press release, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EET

Suominen has revised its sustainability agenda as part of the business strategy work. The agenda crystallizes the sustainability themes and targets for the strategy period 2020-2025.

A thorough stakeholder survey, interviews with stakeholder representatives, as well as internal workshop with management served as the basis for renewing the agenda.

Four sustainability themes

Suominen's sustainability agenda has four themes which represent the topics that are defined most important to its business and stakeholders. These themes create basis for actions and targets. Through the themes Suominen evaluated its performance and reports on its achievements on an annual basis.

Suominen’s sustainability themes:

People and safety

Sustainable nonwovens

Low-impact manufacturing

Corporate citizenship

Demand for more sustainable products

Consumers are increasingly interested in responsibility of their purchases. Especially single used plastic products and marine plastic pollution are causing concerns. This creates demand for sustainable products and new market opportunities for sustainable nonwovens. Suominen’s sustainability approach doesn’t concentrate only on developing more sustainable products and decreasing its own productions environmental impacts, but also highlights the importance of responsible business practices throughout the value chain.

"Market for sustainable products is growing globally and we are well placed to respond to this increasing demand. Sustainability is an integral part of Suominen's operations and strongly linked to our vision to be the frontrunner in nonwovens innovation and sustainability," says Petri Helsky, President and CEO of Suominen.

