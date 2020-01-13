Gate Ventures PLC

Directorate Change

ISIN Number: GB00BYX2WP92

TICKER: GATE

Gate Ventures PLC

Press Release

January 13, 2020

Gate Ventures PLC

("Gate Ventures" or "Gate" or the "Company")

Fundraising and Directorate Change

Gate Ventures PLC, a global media and entertainment operating company, announces that it has received an investment of GBP103,368 via a subscription from a new investor for 57,426,914 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of GBP0.0018 per share, representing 9.2% of the Company’s enlarged share capital.

Following issuance of the new ordinary shares, the Company’s total issued share capital will consist of 626,265,817 ordinary shares.

The Company also announces that Mr Richard Carter has stepped down from his position as a Director and CFO of Gate with immediate effect, but he will continue to support Gate in an advisory capacity. The Company will issue a further announcement when a new CFO is appointed.

Mr Richard Carter commented: “Having recently taken on an executive role at a firm where I previously served as a non-executive, I need to step down from my position at Gate to be able to devote the time and attention that my new role requires. I remain a firm supporter of Gate and the Board’s vision and look forward to continuing to work with them in an advisory capacity.”

Lord Michael Grade, Chairman of Gate Ventures, said: “We are pleased to have received this latest investment into Gate and welcome our new shareholder. We also express our thanks to Richard for the valuable contribution that he has made to the Board of Gate during his tenure and we wish him well with his other endeavours.”

About Gate Ventures PLC:

Gate Ventures PLC, a global media and entertainment operating company, was founded in 2015 to exercise active ownership of various production platforms within film, lifestyle and theatre. Governed by senior investment profiles and prominent personas within the British entertainment sector, the board has raised over €28 million worldwide to date.

Since 2017, Gate Ventures PLC has been listed with NASDAQ First North in Copenhagen. Positions include Rise Art Ltd. (15%) Fagara in Mara, 2018 (10%), Theory of Ambitions,2018 (2.5%), Bink (4%), Ensygnia (7%), Infinity Creative Media (16%) and Gate Reality (100%).

As of January 2020, the executive board of Gate Ventures PLC is comprised of Lord Michael Ian Grade, Baron of Yarmouth (Chairman, CBE), Mr. Geoffrey Stanton Morrow (CEO) and Mr. Michael Sidney Linnit (CSO).

