On 15 August 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 34/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.0bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 15 August 2019 to 30 January 2020, during which a maximum of 12 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 02-10 January:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,624,942 1,600,000,614 2 January 2020 16,120 986.87 15,908,401 3 January 2020 9,034 990.12 8,944,732 6 January 2020 5,925 988.26 5,855,465 7 January 2020 16,000 1,002.01 16,032,231 8 January 2020



9 January 2020



10 January 2020 15,864



12,522



9,444 994.75



998.78



997.33 15,780,731



12,506,684



9,418,783 Total, 02-10 January 2020 84,909 84,447,027 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 10 January 2020* 36,964 994.56 36,762,886 Accumulated under the programme 1,746,815 1,721,210,527

* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates pro rata to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme at its holdings on 6 February 2019 of 30.33% of the total amount of shares in Carlsberg A/S.

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 4,682,268 own B shares, corresponding to 3.1% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

