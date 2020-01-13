Transactions during 02-10 January
On 15 August 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 34/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.0bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 15 August 2019 to 30 January 2020, during which a maximum of 12 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 02-10 January:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,624,942
|1,600,000,614
|2 January 2020
|16,120
|986.87
|15,908,401
|3 January 2020
|9,034
|990.12
|8,944,732
|6 January 2020
|5,925
|988.26
|5,855,465
|7 January 2020
|16,000
|1,002.01
|16,032,231
|8 January 2020
9 January 2020
10 January 2020
|15,864
12,522
9,444
|994.75
998.78
997.33
|15,780,731
12,506,684
9,418,783
|Total, 02-10 January 2020
|84,909
|84,447,027
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 10 January 2020*
|36,964
|994.56
|36,762,886
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,746,815
|1,721,210,527
* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates pro rata to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme at its holdings on 6 February 2019 of 30.33% of the total amount of shares in Carlsberg A/S.
With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 4,682,268 own B shares, corresponding to 3.1% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232
Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Anders Bering +45 4179 1217
For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.
Attachments
Carlsberg A/S
København V, DENMARK
01_13012020_Carlsberg share buy-back_Transactions 2-10 Jan. 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
20200113- Carlsbergfondet 2nd Tranche - PDMR reportingFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: