Transactions during 02-10 January

On 15 August 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 34/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.0bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 15 August 2019 to 30 January 2020, during which a maximum of 12 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 02-10 January:

  Number of
shares bought		Average transaction priceAmount
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement1,624,942 1,600,000,614
2 January 2020 16,120 986.87 15,908,401
3 January 2020 9,034 990.12 8,944,732
6 January 2020 5,925 988.26 5,855,465
7 January 2020 16,000 1,002.01 16,032,231
8 January 2020

9 January 2020

10 January 2020		15,864

 12,522

 9,444		994.75

 998.78

 997.33		15,780,731

 12,506,684

 9,418,783
Total, 02-10 January 202084,909 84,447,027
Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 10 January 2020*36,964994.5636,762,886
Accumulated under the programme 1,746,815 1,721,210,527
    

* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates pro rata to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme at its holdings on 6 February 2019 of 30.33% of the total amount of shares in Carlsberg A/S.

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 4,682,268 own B shares, corresponding to 3.1% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:  
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221      
Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232

Media Relations:    
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216    
Anders Bering +45 4179 1217

For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.

Attachments