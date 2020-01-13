Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Residential Water Treatment Systems Market: Saudi Arabia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive analysis of the residential water treatment market in Egypt including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, and market forecasts to 2025.
Market Definition by Product:
For the purposes of this study, a residential water treatment (RWT) system is defined as:
Key Topics Covered:
I Definitions
II Acronyms
III Channel definition
IV Country profile
V Market measurements
VI Market drivers
a) Poor water quality
b) Aspiration for a healthy lifestyle
c) High consumer spending power
VII Market restraints
a) Large bottled water market
b) Highly fragmented market
c) Government policies
d) Price sensitive consumers
VIII Pricing trends
IX Market trends
a) New product launch
b) Product features
c) Country of origin
d) Product distribution
e) Fragmented market - POE
f) Water conservation
g) Quotes
h) Key players
X Market data
a) Revenue forecast 2018-2025, total residential water treatment systems market
b) Revenue forecast 2018-2025, point-of-use replacement filter market
c) Revenue forecast 2018-2025, POU CT, UTS, FM & Standalone water treatment systems market
d) Market share by revenue 2018, POU CT, UTS, FM & Standalone water treatment systems market
e) Distribution share analysis by revenue 2018, point-of-use, CT, UTS, FM & Standalone systems market
e) Revenue forecast 2018-2025, point-of-entry water treatment systems market
f) Revenue forecast 2018-2025, point-of-entry replacement filter market
XI About the Author
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
