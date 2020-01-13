Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Residential Water Treatment Systems Market: Saudi Arabia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A comprehensive analysis of the residential water treatment market in Egypt including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, and market forecasts to 2025.



Market Definition by Product:



For the purposes of this study, a residential water treatment (RWT) system is defined as:

Point-of-entry (POE) systems: Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.

Point-of-use counter top (CT) systems: Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall mounted (typically in Asia).

Point-of-use under-the-sink (UTS) systems: The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter.

Point-of-use faucet mount (FM) systems: FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems.

Pitcher systems: These systems are also knows as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers.

Replacement filters: This study also covers replacement filters.



Key Topics Covered:



I Definitions



II Acronyms



III Channel definition



IV Country profile



V Market measurements



VI Market drivers

a) Poor water quality

b) Aspiration for a healthy lifestyle

c) High consumer spending power



VII Market restraints

a) Large bottled water market

b) Highly fragmented market

c) Government policies

d) Price sensitive consumers



VIII Pricing trends



IX Market trends

a) New product launch

b) Product features

c) Country of origin

d) Product distribution

e) Fragmented market - POE

f) Water conservation

g) Quotes

h) Key players



X Market data

a) Revenue forecast 2018-2025, total residential water treatment systems market

b) Revenue forecast 2018-2025, point-of-use replacement filter market

c) Revenue forecast 2018-2025, POU CT, UTS, FM & Standalone water treatment systems market

d) Market share by revenue 2018, POU CT, UTS, FM & Standalone water treatment systems market

e) Distribution share analysis by revenue 2018, point-of-use, CT, UTS, FM & Standalone systems market

e) Revenue forecast 2018-2025, point-of-entry water treatment systems market

f) Revenue forecast 2018-2025, point-of-entry replacement filter market



XI About the Author



Companies Mentioned





Fresh Electric for Home Appliances (Fresh)

Minlo (Tank Water)

SoulWater for water treatment & environmental Technology (SoulWater)

Water Egypt

