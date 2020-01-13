Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Civil Engineering Services for Public Works Infrastructure Projects: North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The three North American nations of the United States, Canada and Mexico are all expected to boost their infrastructure spending in the years ahead. These investments are a major business opportunity, not only for providers of concrete, steel, and other construction materials but also for the civil engineering (CE) firms that plan, design, construct and/or maintain infrastructure projects.



Roads and highways are by far the largest expenditure category. Water and wastewater, bridges, energy, and airport facilities are the second, third, fourth and fifth largest expenditure categories.



The United States accounts for the bulk of total North American public infrastructure spending as shown in the table. However, the table may understate Canadian and Mexican spending because of limited data available for those countries.



Civil engineering services are used at every phase of the infrastructure development process, from preliminary feasibility studies to construction and close-out. The average civil engineering content of a typical infrastructure project varies from sector to sector.

The civil engineering sector consists of businesses primarily engaged in applying physical laws and engineering principles to the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of the built environment. This report is concerned specifically with the market for civil engineering services as they relate to public infrastructure projects.



Public infrastructure projects are construction or engineering projects executed by governments or other agencies that provide the physical networks necessary for the functioning of modern society, including:

Bridges

Tunnels

Highways

Roads

Railroads

Airports

Canals

Dams

Dikes

Artificial harbors

Pipelines

Telecommunications

Electric power generation and transmission

Water supply

Wastewater and solid waste management

Other agencies include private concessionaries that construct and/or operate such projects on behalf of or in lieu of the government.



This report includes

68 data tables and 11 additional tables

An overview of civil engineering services for public works infrastructure projects in North America

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Information on public infrastructure projects or engineering projects executed by governments or other agencies that provide the physical networks necessary for the functioning of a modern society, including bridges, tunnels, highways, roads, railroads, airports, canals, dams, artificial harbors, pipelines, telecommunications, water supply, and wastewater and solid waste management

A look at the current regulatory updates, new developments, mergers and acquisitions, and partnership activities, and patent expiry shaping the North American market landscape

Identification of the segments that should experience high growth during the time frame covered

Profiles of major market players within the industry, including Bechtel Group Inc., Hatch Mott MacDonald, Jacobs Engineering Group, Louis Berger Group, and Parsons Corp.

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definitions

Public Infrastructure

Civil Engineering

Infrastructure Conditions

Recent and Projected Trends in Infrastructure Spending

Chapter 4 Civil Engineering Services for Public Works Infrastructure Projects

Types of Civil Engineering Services Used in Public Works Infrastructure Projects

Civil Engineering Sub-disciplines

Civil Engineering and the Infrastructure Project Development Phases

Civil Engineering Share of Total Infrastructure Cost

Cost by Type of Project

Breakdown of Civil Engineering Costs by Project Phase

Chapter 5 North American Market for Civil Engineering Services

Summary

Airport-Related CE Services

Bridge-Related CE Services

Communications-Related CE Expenditures

Dam-Related CE Services

Energy-Related CE Expenditures

Inland Waterways-Related CE Services

Levee and Floodwall-Related CE Services

Port-Related CE Services

Railroad-Related CE Services

Road and Highway-Related CE Services

Tunnel-Related CE Services

Water/Wastewater-Related CE Expenditures

Chapter 6 Export Opportunities

NAFTA and the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement

Civil Engineering Service Trade among the US, Mexico, and Canada

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Aecom

Bechtel Group Inc.

Black & Veatch

Burns Mcdonnell

CDM Smith

Fluor Corp.

Golder Associates Corp.

Hatch Mott Mcdonald

HDR Inc.

HNTB Corp.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Louis Berger Group

Michael Baker International

Parsons Corp.

Parsons Brinckerhoff/Wsp

Primoris Services Corp.

Stantec Inc.

Stv Inc.

Terracon Consultants Inc.

Tetra Tech Inc.

TRC Companies Inc.

