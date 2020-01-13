ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 2 - 13 JANUARY 2020

On 7 November 2019, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 7 November 2019 up to and including no later than 28 February 2020. For details please see announcement no. 17 of 6 November 2019.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 67 million). Under the programme the following transactions have been made:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)

 
Total, last announcement 

363,500		 

103.24		 

37,529,450
6/1/202020,00099.521,990,400
7/1/202015,000101.121,516,800
8/1/202012,000101.051,212,600
9/1/202012,000101.841,222,080
10/1/202010,000101.591,015,900
Accumulated432,500102.8644,487,230

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 7 November 2019, the total number of repurchased shares is 432,500 at a total amount of DKK 44,487,230.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,336,967 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.05%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 42,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 39,226,533.

Kind regards

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624

