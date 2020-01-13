ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 2 - 13 JANUARY 2020

On 7 November 2019, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 7 November 2019 up to and including no later than 28 February 2020. For details please see announcement no. 17 of 6 November 2019.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 67 million). Under the programme the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



363,500



103.24



37,529,450 6/1/2020 20,000 99.52 1,990,400 7/1/2020 15,000 101.12 1,516,800 8/1/2020 12,000 101.05 1,212,600 9/1/2020 12,000 101.84 1,222,080 10/1/2020 10,000 101.59 1,015,900 Accumulated 432,500 102.86 44,487,230

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 7 November 2019, the total number of repurchased shares is 432,500 at a total amount of DKK 44,487,230.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,336,967 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.05%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 42,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 39,226,533.

Kind regards

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451

Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624

