A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.

During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 6 January 2020 to 10 January 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement135.575 1,021,998,768
6 January 20206598,686.37505,724,321
7 January 20206698,930.49235,974,499
8 January 20207208,773.87146,317,187
9 January 20206388,815.01615,623,980
10 January 20206388,659.54845,524,792
Accumulated in second phase of the program50,827 422,356,383
Accumulated under the program138,899 1,051,163,548
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated last announcement542.327 4,346,163,458
6 January 20202,6249,229.256224,217,568
7 January 20202,7069,488.473925,675,810
8 January 20202,7889,314.810625,969,692
9 January 20202,5999,348.993124,298,033
10 January 20202,5839,192.507923,744,248
Accumulated in second phase of the program203,299 1,799,199,657
Accumulated under the program555,627 4,470,068,810
       

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 138,899 A shares and 606,433 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.58% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 13 January 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901       

                                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                                

