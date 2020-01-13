ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.
During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 6 January 2020 to 10 January 2020:
|Number of
A shares
|Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|135.575
|1,021,998,768
|6 January 2020
|659
|8,686.3750
|5,724,321
|7 January 2020
|669
|8,930.4923
|5,974,499
|8 January 2020
|720
|8,773.8714
|6,317,187
|9 January 2020
|638
|8,815.0161
|5,623,980
|10 January 2020
|638
|8,659.5484
|5,524,792
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|50,827
|422,356,383
|Accumulated under the program
|138,899
|1,051,163,548
|Number of
B shares
|Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated last announcement
|542.327
|4,346,163,458
|6 January 2020
|2,624
|9,229.2562
|24,217,568
|7 January 2020
|2,706
|9,488.4739
|25,675,810
|8 January 2020
|2,788
|9,314.8106
|25,969,692
|9 January 2020
|2,599
|9,348.9931
|24,298,033
|10 January 2020
|2,583
|9,192.5079
|23,744,248
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|203,299
|1,799,199,657
|Accumulated under the program
|555,627
|4,470,068,810
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 138,899 A shares and 606,433 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.58% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 13 January 2020
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
København K, DENMARK
Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 2FILE URL | Copy the link below
Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 2FILE URL | Copy the link below
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: