A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.

During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 6 January 2020 to 10 January 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 135.575 1,021,998,768 6 January 2020 659 8,686.3750 5,724,321 7 January 2020 669 8,930.4923 5,974,499 8 January 2020 720 8,773.8714 6,317,187 9 January 2020 638 8,815.0161 5,623,980 10 January 2020 638 8,659.5484 5,524,792 Accumulated in second phase of the program 50,827 422,356,383 Accumulated under the program 138,899 1,051,163,548 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated last announcement 542.327 4,346,163,458 6 January 2020 2,624 9,229.2562 24,217,568 7 January 2020 2,706 9,488.4739 25,675,810 8 January 2020 2,788 9,314.8106 25,969,692 9 January 2020 2,599 9,348.9931 24,298,033 10 January 2020 2,583 9,192.5079 23,744,248 Accumulated in second phase of the program 203,299 1,799,199,657 Accumulated under the program 555,627 4,470,068,810

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 138,899 A shares and 606,433 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.58% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 13 January 2020



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901





