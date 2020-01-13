Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Process Automation: Market Overview and Top Ten Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is focused on ten companies in the RPA market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth and allowing these companies to succeed. This report explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions in recent times.
The scope also includes an analysis of the RPA market based on type, process, operation, industry and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2024 are provided at the global level for these segments. The RPA market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).
Estimated values used are based on total revenues of the tools and service providers. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.
This report covers analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2024 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projection from 2019 to 2024. Estimated values are based on the total revenues of the RPA tools and service providers.
The Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Company Landscape
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x8zxdv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: