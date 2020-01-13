Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Ten Membrane Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Membrane separation technology finds application in potable water purification, wastewater treatment, process water manufacturing, food and beverage production, biotech/biopharmaceuticals separations, gas separations, and other industrial separations. Membranes are competitive with other, generally older, separation systems for applications in water, wastewater, food and beverage, potable and process water, biotechnology, gas separation and recovery, and other industrial processes.
This report is focused on a select 10 companies in membrane separation technology, and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth allowing these companies to succeed. These areas include microfiltration, ultrafiltration, hybrid membrane separation technologies; solar membrane separation, etc. A key area also explored is industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions along with pertinent patent information. This report also covers an overview of global membrane market.
The Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Industry Structure
Chapter 5 Patent Survey
Chapter 6 Top Ten Companies
Chapter 7 Appendix: Abbreviations
