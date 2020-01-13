Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Marijuana and the Opioid Crisis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Marijuana from the Cannabis plant is classified as a psychoactive drug used for medical or recreational purposes. Although it has been used for decades, in the U.S., it is still illegal under federal law to use and possess marijuana.



Nevertheless, at the state level, policies regarding the medical and recreational use of Cannabis vary greatly, and in many states conflict significantly with federal law. For example, as early as 1996, California voters passed Proposition 215, making the Golden State the first to allow for the medical use of marijuana.



As of today, 34 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands have approved a comprehensive, publicly available medical marijuana/Cannabis programs.



Indeed, although Cannabis use as the recreational drug may be controversial, there is no doubt that this plant has important medical properties that can be beneficial for certain medical conditions.



Pain relief is one of the properties attributed to marijuana. Consequently, in the wake of the opioid crisis, many see this plant as a solution for opioid addiction. Nevertheless, the pathway to substitute marijuana for opioids as a painkiller is not so simple.

This report covers:

A short introduction to what is medical marijuana: definition and main active compounds (cannabinoids)

Current uses of medical marijuana: epilepsy, inflammation, especially as pain medication for cancer patients

Approved products on the market containing medical marijuana/cannabinoids

Current manufacturers of medical marijuana

Information on medical marijuana in the drug development market (examples of some companies)

How medical marijuana is different from opioids and how/if it helps with the crisis

Effect of legislation on medical marijuana sector: potential trends in the medical marijuana market, new opportunities, and products

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Medical Marijuana and the Opioid Crisis

What Are Cannabinoids and How Are They Related to Medical Marijuana?

FDA-Approved Cannabinoids

Medical Marijuana Manufacturers Market

What Are Opioids and How Do They Differ from Cannabinoids?

Can Medical Marijuana Solve the Opioid Crisis?

Current Cannabinoids-Based Drug Developers

Summary and Future Trends in the Medical Marijuana/ Cannabinoids Market

Chapter 2 References

List of Tables

Table 1: Examples of Companies Manufacturing Medical Marijuana

Table 2: Examples of Companies Working on Cannabinoids in Drug Development



List of Figures

Figure 1: THC and Its Effect on the Endocannabinoid System

Figure 2: Effect of Opioid on Pain Relief in the Nervous System

Figure 3: Statistics for Opioid-Related Deaths, 1999-2017

Figure 4: Total Number of Publications Related to Marijuana and Pain, 2012-2018



