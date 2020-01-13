Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC Control Systems Market by End-users, Product, and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HVAC control systems market is projected to witness a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



This analysis considers sales from products like sensors, controlled devices, and controllers. The analysis also considers the sales of HVAC control systems in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the sensors segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as significant investment in R&D to develop and enhance temperature sensor functionalities will play a significant role in the sensors segment to maintain its market position.



The report also looks at factors such as advances in temperature control systems, inorganic growth of global HVAC control systems market, and rising demand for efficient and fail-proof HVAC controls. However, the need for high R&D investments, cybersecurity issues in HVAC control systems, and lack of skilled labor in HVAC industry may hamper the growth of the HVAC control systems industry over the forecast period.



Rising demand for efficient and fail-proof HVAC controls



The demand for stable temperature maintenance and efficient monitoring of HVAC systems is increasing across several industries. This is increasing the demand for efficient and fail-proof HVAC controls, especially from cold storage plants, data centers, food processing facilities, medical, and pharmaceutical industry.



The ability of HVAC controls to operate and maintain the temperature and environment at optimum levels is a key factor that increases the adoption of automation in HVAC controls, mainly in cold storage plants. Similarly, the increase in the number of data centers that comprise sensitive electronic components and require continuous monitoring of temperature, humidity, airflow, and other parameters is driving the demand for efficient and fail-proof HVAC controls.



Personalization of HVAC controls



Building automation is becoming one of the fastest-growing segments in the automation industry. Advances in automation have led to the introduction of personalization in HVAC controls, which allows occupants in buildings to adjust the temperature, humidity, and various other parameters within a certain area. Further, personalized HVAC controls can also be integrated with analytics software to track user behavior.



Moreover, the personalization of HVAC controls improves the energy efficiency of buildings. The rising need for energy efficiency in several commercial buildings across regions will increase the adoption of such types of HVAC control systems, which will positively impact the growth of the global HVAC control systems market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global HVAC control systems market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HVAC control systems manufacturers, that include:



Azbil Corp.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls International PLC

Lennox International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Also, the HVAC control systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Sensors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Controlled devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Controllers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Personalization of HVAC controls

Communication advances in HVAC control systems

Increasing focus on integrated building management systems

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Azbil Corp.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls International PLC

Lennox International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qob45b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900