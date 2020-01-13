Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interleukin-2, a Tale of Two Halves: To Suppress or Augment Suppression, That is the Question" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report assesses the latest developments in interleukin-2 (IL-2) research and development and explores the novel strategies companies are adopting to augment immune response and avoid off-target effects in a wide range of conditions including metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, urothelial cancers, relapse remitting multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, as well as prophylaxis post-transplant and allergic conditions.
The report provides an introduction to IL-2, when the target was identified and early commercial applications. It reviews the numerous developmental programs including Nektar Therapeutics regulated IL-2, bempegaldesleukin (previously known as NKTR-214) in phase 3, ADC Therapeutics Sarl antibody-drug conjugate ADCT-301 in phase 2, Roche's fusion protein RO6874281 in phase 2 and Medicenna's superkine MDNA109 and MDNA209 in preclinical research.
The report provides a detailed description of autoimmune responses and possible ways that drug development can augment immune responses so as to improve antitumor activity and reduce the off-target effect. It discusses the safety and off-target effects associated with approved drugs and the strategies companies have adopted to circumvent these side effect. Finally, the report provides insights into the latest trends and technologies in the IL-2 research and development, including a review of recent collaborations and identifies products and companies to watch.
The Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 A Balancing Act
Chapter 3 Approved IL-2 Therapies
Chapter 4 Future Opportunities
Chapter 5 IL-2 Watch for These Drugs
Chapter 6 References
List of Tables
Table 1: Expression of CD25, CD122 and CD132 in Immune and Nonimmune Cells
Table 2: Selection of Clinical Studies With IL-2 Drugs at Different Doses on Different Targets
Table 3: IL-2 Agents to Watch
List of Figures
Figure 1: IL-2 Signaling Pathways and Their Primary Biological Effects in Different Immune Cell Types
Figure 2: Three Different Types of IL-2 Receptors
Figure 3: Balancing Efficacy and Safety
Figure 4: Drugs Targeting IL-2
Figure 5: Computer Model of Neoleukin-2/15 Structure
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ozp7y
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: