Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Electrical Capacitor Market By Product Type (Electrolytic Capacitor, Film Capacitor, Ceramic Capacitor & Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Telecom, IT Hardware, Industrial & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the market is projected to grow to $625 million by 2023 on account of rising penetration of smart devices and growing demand for renewable energy sources as they use inverters to convert DC power to AC power. Moreover, rising focus of the government on domestic manufacturing under the 'Make in India' initiative is further positively influencing India electrical capacitor market.
Electrical capacitors are widely used in consumer electronics such as mobile phones, laptops, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, etc. Thus, with rising demand for electronic products, demand for electrical capacitors is also anticipated to increase over the coming years.
Some of the ley players operating in India electrical capacitor market are EPCOS India Pvt. Ltd., Globe Capacitors Limited, Deki Electronics Limited, Keltron Component Complex Limited, Desai Electronics Private Limited, Vishay Components India Private Limited, Murata Electronics (India) Private Limited, KYOCERA Asia Pacific (India) Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd. and Rubycon Singapore Pte. Ltd.
This report discusses the following aspects of Electrical Capacitor market in India:
Key Topics Covered
1. Electrical Capacitor: An Introduction and Product Classification
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Product Awareness
4.2. Brand Recall
4.3. Brand Awareness
4.4. Criterion of Vendor Selection
4.5. Factor Influencing Vendor Selection
4.6. Challenges Faced
5. India Electrical Capacitor Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product Type (Electrolytic Capacitor, Film Capacitor, Ceramic Capacitor & Other Electrical Capacitors)
5.2.2. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Telecom, IT Hardware, Industrial, Automotive & Others)
5.2.3. By Region (South, North, West, East)
5.2.4. By Company
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
5.3.1. By Product Type
5.3.2. By Application
5.3.3. By Region
6. India Electrolytic Electrical Capacitor Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3. Pricing Analysis
7. India Film Electrical Capacitor Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Pricing Analysis
8. India Ceramic Electrical Capacitor Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Pricing Analysis
9. India Other Electrical Capacitor Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
10. Import-Export Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. India Economic Profile
15. Competitive Intelligence
15.1. Competition Outlook
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. EPCOS India Pvt. Ltd.
15.2.2. Globe Capacitors Limited
15.2.3. Deki Electronics Limited
15.2.4. Keltron Component Complex Limited
15.2.5. Desai Electronics Private Limited
15.2.6. Vishay Components India Private Limited
15.2.7. Murata Electronics (India) Private Limited
15.2.8. KYOCERA Asia-Pacific (India) Pvt. Ltd.
15.2.9. Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.
15.2.10. Rubycon Singapore Pte. Ltd.
16. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pteiy
