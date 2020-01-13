Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Electrical Capacitor Market By Product Type (Electrolytic Capacitor, Film Capacitor, Ceramic Capacitor & Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Telecom, IT Hardware, Industrial & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the market is projected to grow to $625 million by 2023 on account of rising penetration of smart devices and growing demand for renewable energy sources as they use inverters to convert DC power to AC power. Moreover, rising focus of the government on domestic manufacturing under the 'Make in India' initiative is further positively influencing India electrical capacitor market.



Electrical capacitors are widely used in consumer electronics such as mobile phones, laptops, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, etc. Thus, with rising demand for electronic products, demand for electrical capacitors is also anticipated to increase over the coming years.



Some of the ley players operating in India electrical capacitor market are EPCOS India Pvt. Ltd., Globe Capacitors Limited, Deki Electronics Limited, Keltron Component Complex Limited, Desai Electronics Private Limited, Vishay Components India Private Limited, Murata Electronics (India) Private Limited, KYOCERA Asia Pacific (India) Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd. and Rubycon Singapore Pte. Ltd.



This report discusses the following aspects of Electrical Capacitor market in India:

Electrical Capacitor Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Product Type (Electrolytic Capacitor, Film Capacitor, Ceramic Capacitor & Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Telecom, IT Hardware, Industrial & Others)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered



1. Electrical Capacitor: An Introduction and Product Classification



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Product Awareness

4.2. Brand Recall

4.3. Brand Awareness

4.4. Criterion of Vendor Selection

4.5. Factor Influencing Vendor Selection

4.6. Challenges Faced



5. India Electrical Capacitor Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Electrolytic Capacitor, Film Capacitor, Ceramic Capacitor & Other Electrical Capacitors)

5.2.2. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Telecom, IT Hardware, Industrial, Automotive & Others)

5.2.3. By Region (South, North, West, East)

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Product Type

5.3.2. By Application

5.3.3. By Region



6. India Electrolytic Electrical Capacitor Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Pricing Analysis



7. India Film Electrical Capacitor Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. India Ceramic Electrical Capacitor Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. India Other Electrical Capacitor Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast



10. Import-Export Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Intelligence

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. EPCOS India Pvt. Ltd.

15.2.2. Globe Capacitors Limited

15.2.3. Deki Electronics Limited

15.2.4. Keltron Component Complex Limited

15.2.5. Desai Electronics Private Limited

15.2.6. Vishay Components India Private Limited

15.2.7. Murata Electronics (India) Private Limited

15.2.8. KYOCERA Asia-Pacific (India) Pvt. Ltd.

15.2.9. Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

15.2.10. Rubycon Singapore Pte. Ltd.



16. Strategic Recommendations



