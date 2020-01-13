Quanta Announces Collaboration with B. Braun Avitum UK Ltd

to Provide Products and Delivery Solutions to its UK Home Dialysis Patients

Alcester, Warwickshire, UK, 13 January 2020: Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd (“Quanta” or the “Company”), a British medical technology company that has developed a personal haemodialysis system called SC+, today announces it has entered into an agreement with

B. Braun Avitum UK Ltd (“B. Braun”) to provide products and support services to Quanta’s UK patients using SC+ at home.

In the UK, B. Braun will deliver patients’ monthly prescriptions of pharmaceuticals, dialysis consumables and ancillaries using B. Braun’s managed delivery solution, which offers flexibility and convenience by enabling patients to schedule deliveries direct to their home address, at a time convenient to them. Quanta will maintain responsibility for providing its proprietary products, namely the SC+ machine and related cartridges.

John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer of Quanta, said: “Ahead of the commercial launch of SC+ this year, we have been working hard to ensure that we have the right partners in place so patients can confidently perform their haemodialysis therapy at home. We believe it’s vital to provide our customers and patients with a comprehensive offering that matches the flexibility and convenience of SC+, our innovative personal dialysis system. We are pleased to be working with B. Braun Avitum UK Ltd, a recognised leader in dialysis solutions.”

For more information about Quanta, please contact:





Quanta

John E. Milad,

Chief Executive Officer









T: +44 (0)1789 400043

E: enquiries@quantadt.com



Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell / Matthew Neal / Lindsey Neville







T: +44 (0)203 709 5708

E: quanta@consilium-comms.com

About SC+

SC+ is a small, simple and powerful haemodialysis system designed to provide greater flexibility around where, when and how patients manage and receive their dialysis therapy. As a CE marked medical device, SC+ has been successfully piloted with the NHS, demonstrating clinical efficacy and performance compatible with traditional treatment regimens used in-centre. The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that allows all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge. The small form factor and simple-to-use design are intended to enable a broader range of users—including patients themselves—to manage dialysis therapy delivery across a wide range of settings—from the clinic to the home.

About Quanta

Quanta aims to improve the lives of dialysis patients by providing advanced haemodialysis solutions for use both in the clinic and the home. Quanta’s lead product SC+ is designed to empower dialysis patients by giving them greater flexibility, convenience and control over the delivery of their life-sustaining renal replacement therapy. Quanta is based in Alcester, UK, and was founded in 2008 as a spin out from IMI plc. The company has attracted funding from a group of leading investors, including: Wellington Partners, Seroba Life Sciences and b-to-v Partners.

For more information, please visit: www.quantadt.com

About BBraun Medical Ltd.

B. Braun is one of the world’s leading providers and manufacturers of healthcare solutions today. Every service that B. Braun provides incorporates the entirety of the company’s knowledge and skills, and the company’s deep understanding of user’s needs, developed since 1839. With its constantly growing portfolio of effective medical care solutions, B. Braun makes a substantial contribution towards protecting and improving people’s health. In total, the B.Braun product range comprises 5,000 different products, 95 percent of which are manufactured by the company. By offering supplementary services and consulting, B. Braun is a system supplier that develops the best solution for patients in close partnership with our customers, making a significant contribution to medical advancements.