Luxembourg, 13th January 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 6th JANUARY 2020 to 10th JANUARY 2020

Market: Euronext Growth Paris
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
6th January 202044 9776.56295 346CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
7th January 2020966.62636CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
8th January 20202 9766.7920 233CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
9th January 20203 1856.9522 139CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
10th January 20201 9687.2714 322CancellationEuronext Growth Paris
Total53 202-352 676--

Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

Attachment