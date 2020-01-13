





Luxembourg, 13th January 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 6th JANUARY 2020 to 10th JANUARY 2020

Market: Euronext Growth Paris

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 6th January 2020 44 977 6.56 295 346 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 7th January 2020 96 6.62 636 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 8th January 2020 2 976 6.79 20 233 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 9th January 2020 3 185 6.95 22 139 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 10th January 2020 1 968 7.27 14 322 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris Total 53 202 - 352 676 - -

Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



