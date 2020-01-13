Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Gene Therapy Market, 2019-2030 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape of gene therapies, primarily focusing on gene augmentation-based therapies, oncolytic viral therapies, and genome editing therapies. The study also features an elaborate discussion on the future potential of this evolving market. Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of gene therapies and genome editing therapies, including information on various drug / therapy developer companies, phase of development (marketed, clinical, and preclinical / discovery stage) of pipeline candidates, key therapeutic areas (cardiovascular disorders, muscular disorders, neurological disorders, ocular disorders, oncology and others) and target disease indication(s), information on gene type, type of vector used, type of therapy (ex vivo and in vivo), mechanism of action, type of gene modification (gene augmentation, oncolytic viral therapy and others) and special drug designation (if any).

A discussion on the various types of viral and non-viral vectors, along with information on design, manufacturing requirements, advantages, limitations and applications of currently available gene delivery vectors.

A world map representation, depicting the most active geographies, in terms of the presence of companies engaged in developing gene therapies, and a bull's eye analysis, highlighting the distribution of clinical-stage pipeline candidates by a phase of development, type of vector and type of therapy (ex vivo and in vivo).

A discussion on the regulatory landscape related to gene therapies across various geographies, namely North America (the US and Canada), Europe and Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, Japan, and South Korea), providing details related to the various challenges associated with obtaining reimbursements for gene therapies.

Detailed profiles of marketed and phase II/III and gene therapies, including a brief history of development, information on current development status, mechanism of action, affiliated technology, strength of patent portfolio, dosage and manufacturing details, along with information on the developer company.

An elaborate discussion on the various commercialization strategies that can be adopted by drug developers for use across different stages of therapy development, namely prior to drug launch, at/during drug launch and post-marketing.

A review of various emerging technologies and therapy development platforms that are being used to design and manufacture gene therapies, featuring detailed profiles of technologies that were/are being used for the development of four or more products/product candidates.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed/granted related to gene therapies and genome editing therapies, since 2016. The analysis also highlights the key parameters associated with the patents, including information on patent type (granted patents, patent applications and others), publication year, regional applicability, CPC classification, emerging focus areas, leading industry / non-industry players (in terms of the number of patents filed / granted), and patent valuation.

An analysis of the various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, highlighting the trend in the number of companies acquired between 2014-2019. The analysis also provides information on the key value drivers and deal multiples related to the mergers and acquisitions that we came across.

An analysis of the investments made at various stages of development in companies that are focused in this area, between 2014-2019, including seed financing, venture capital financing, IPOs, secondary offerings, debt financing, grants, and other offerings.

An analysis of the big biopharma players engaged in this domain, featuring a heat map based on parameters, such as the number of gene therapies under development, funding information, partnership activity and strength of the patent portfolio.

A case study on the prevalent and emerging trends related to vector manufacturing, with information on companies offering contract services for manufacturing vectors. The study also includes a detailed discussion of the manufacturing processes associated with various types of vectors.

A discussion on the various operating models adopted by gene therapy developers for supply chain management, highlighting the stakeholders involved, factors affecting the supply of therapeutic products and challenges encountered by developers across the different stages of the gene therapy supply chain.

An analysis of the various factors that are likely to influence the pricing of gene-based therapies, featuring different models/approaches that may be adopted by manufacturers to decide the prices of these therapies.

Key Topics Covered:



Gene Delivery Vectors



Regulatory Landscape And Reimbursement Scenario



Competitive Landscape



Marketed Gene Therapies



Key Commercialization Strategies



Late Stage (Phase Ii/Iii And Above) Gene Therapies



Emerging Technologies



Promising Therapeutics Areas



Patent Analysis



Mergers And Acquisitions



Funding And Investment Analysis

Cost Price Analysis

Big Pharma Players: Analysis Of Gene Therapy Related Initiatives

Market Forecast And Opportunity Analysis

Vector Manufacturing

Case Study: Gene Therapy Supply Chain

Some of the Companies Mentioned include:



4D Molecular Therapeutics

AAVogen

AbbVie

Abeona Therapeutics

Aduro Biotech

Advantagene

Advaxis

BlueWater Angels

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ichor

Jennerex

Juventas Therapeutics

Longitude Capital

MidCap Financial

Midven

Milo Biotechnology

Mita Securities

Mizuho Capital Partners

Momotaro-Gene

Morningside Ventures

ORCA Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics

ORI Healthcare Fund

Osage University Partners

Oxford BioMedica

Panmure Gordon

PeriphaGen

Pfizer

PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals

V-Bio Ventures

VBL Therapeutics

VCN Biosciences

Voyager Therapeutics

Ysios Capital

Yuhan Corporation

Ziopharm Oncology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nuaak0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900