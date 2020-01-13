Dublin, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ensuring Compliance with Advertising and Promotional Requirements for Drugs and Medical Devices" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Federal regulation of the advertising and promotion of pharmaceuticals and medical devices reflects an aggressive attitude on the part of the regulators that demands, in turn, that industry be keenly aware of the legal and regulatory duties, as well as key recent trends in enforcement activities by the Federal Government.
This course will explore in detail what FDA requires of drug and device firms as well as recent current hot buttons in FDA enforcement activity for the advertising arena.
What's at stake if your advertising and promotional efforts violate the law? Colossal fines - the latest was $3 Billion; criminal liability, including even prison time; and huge disruption in operations while dealing with federal probes into illegal marketing.
Learning Objectives
Agenda
Day 1
I. Understanding the Basics
II. Scientific Exchange
III. First Amendment
IV. Websites & Social Media
Day 2
V. Enforcement Trends
VI. False Claims Act and Criminal Liability
VII. Handling at the Company Level
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
